One dead, 5 injured in multi-vehicle crash on 403 in Mississauga

Peel Paramedics say a multi-vehicle crash on the 403 has left one person dead and 5 others hospitalized with serious injuries.

Just before 6:15 this morning, Peel emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 403 in the westbound lanes at Winston Churchill Blvd.

It appears at least 4 vehicles were involved in the crash.

The OPP closed highway 403 between Erin Mills Parkway and Highway 407 for almost 5 hours for the investigation.

No word yet on the cause of the crash, but the roads had a blanket of snow covering them at the time.