Olivia, Noah top list of most popular baby names in Ontario
The provincial government has released the top baby names in Ontario for 2017.
Olivia continues to hold the top spot in the baby girls category for a second year in a row, while Noah climbs to number one for baby boys names.
Marie and Joseph rank as the most popular names for girls and boys born in Ontario over the past 100 years. Marie ranked as the most popular girls name for four decades, followed closely by Mary. Joseph ranked first in boy names over a 30-year period.
Here are the names that round out the top five list for 2017:
TOP GIRLS NAMES FOR 2017
- Olivia
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Ava
- Amelia
TOP BOYS NAMES FOR 2017
- Noah
- Liam
- Benjamin
- William
- Logan
Top baby girls names in Hamilton
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Abigail
- Amelia
- Charlotte
Top baby boy names in Hamilton
- Benjamin / Noah
- Mason
- Oliver
- Jacob / James / Liam / Owen
- Logan
Commenting Guidelines