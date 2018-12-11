Olivia, Noah top list of most popular baby names in Ontario

The provincial government has released the top baby names in Ontario for 2017.

Olivia continues to hold the top spot in the baby girls category for a second year in a row, while Noah climbs to number one for baby boys names.

Marie and Joseph rank as the most popular names for girls and boys born in Ontario over the past 100 years. Marie ranked as the most popular girls name for four decades, followed closely by Mary. Joseph ranked first in boy names over a 30-year period.

Here are the names that round out the top five list for 2017:

TOP GIRLS NAMES FOR 2017

Olivia Emma Charlotte Ava Amelia

TOP BOYS NAMES FOR 2017

Noah Liam Benjamin William Logan

Top baby girls names in Hamilton

Olivia Sophia Abigail Amelia Charlotte

Top baby boy names in Hamilton