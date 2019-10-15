OFM called in to investigate Wainfleet house fire

By
Shayla Vize
-

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate after an early morning house fire in Wainfleet.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Lakeshore Rd. near Raytheon Rd. around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the building was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on scene.

Members of the Haldimand and Port Colborne fire departments were called in to help shuttle water to the site.

The fire was quickly contained and put out but the house suffered extensive damages.

Police say no one was home at the time of the blaze.

