OFM called in to investigate Wainfleet house fire

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate after an early morning house fire in Wainfleet.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Lakeshore Rd. near Raytheon Rd. around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the building was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on scene.

An overnight fire leaves part of this Wainfleet home damaged. The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been called in to investigate. @morninglive #Niagara pic.twitter.com/P4gzCc3PNA — Sylvie Lendvay (@sylvie_lendvay) October 15, 2019

Members of the Haldimand and Port Colborne fire departments were called in to help shuttle water to the site.

The fire was quickly contained and put out but the house suffered extensive damages.

Police say no one was home at the time of the blaze.