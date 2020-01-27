OFM called in to investigate overnight fire on rural property

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate an overnight fire near Puslinch.

Emergency crews were called to a rural property near Concession 11 and Milburough Line around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find several structures engulfed in flames and heavy smoke conditions.

The Hamilton Fire Department had to bring in specialized trucks to make their way up the mud roadway that leads to the property.

Neighbours say Netflix often films on the land but it is not known if any of the damaged property belongs to the production company.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office will be on scene later Monday morning to investigate.