OFM called in to investigate overnight fire in Hamilton

By
Shayla Vize
-
The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate an overnight fire in Hamilton.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Steven St. shortly after 2 a.m.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when Hamilton firefighters arrived on scene.

A resident was safely taken out of the home and did not suffer any injuries.

Hamilton police say several homes in the area were evacuated as a safety precaution. The residents were allowed back inside once crews knocked down the blaze.

A neighbour was taken to hospital after complaining about smoke inhalation.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire and say, at this point, they do not know if it’s suspicious.

