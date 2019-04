Official trailer released for The Lion King

The official trailer for the live-action remake of Disney’s “The Lion King” has been released.

The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

“The Lion King” roars into theaters on July 19, 2019.