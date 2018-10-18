Oakville teacher arrested for child pornography offences

A Burlington man who works as an elementary school teacher in Oakville is facing several charges related to child pornography.

Halton Regional Police say the man used social media to communicate with children between the ages of 12 and 15.

Police say he was using the names Cody Clarke and @clarkie1833 on Facebook, Instagram and Omegle.

The man currently works as a teacher at Joshua Creek Public School.

He’s also worked as a hockey coach with the Burlington Girls Hockey Club, the Burlington City Rep Hockey Club and the Flamborough Girls Hockey Club.

Christopher Rollo was arrested Wednesday.

The 52-year-old is charged with two counts of luring a child via computer, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of personation with intent.

Anyone who may have any additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call Chris Newcombe 905-465-8965 or Det. Todd Martin 905-465-8983 of the Halton Regional Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.).

.