Oakville students set to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC
VIDEO: Students from an Oakville high school have been invited to perform at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City.
The senior wind ensemble from Thomas A. Blakelock High School will be participating in the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory Invitational on February 11.
The ensemble won an award at the Musicfest Nationals in Toronto last May. They caught the attention of concert organizers, who invited the ensemble to New York City.
