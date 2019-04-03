Oakville & Milton Human society rescue 36 cats from one house

The Oakville and Milton Human Society rescued 36 cats from one home after the owners became overwhelmed.

The couple surrendered the felines to OMHS and they were transported to the shelter for care.

Andrea Barker, manager of animal care for OMHS said, ” It’s sad to see animals living in such crowded conditions. Even with the best of intentions it’s impossible to give them the care they need when there are so many. Many of these cats haven’t been well socialized, but we can see the potentials in every one to be a great family member. “

OMHS say the cats have received exams and several require medical treatment. Most will require on-going care and behavioural support to help overcome their fearfulness before they will be available for adoption.