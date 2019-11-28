Oakville man, 21, facing multiple child exploitation charges

A 21-year-old man is facing multiple child exploitation charges following an investigation by Halton police.

Jared Gould, of Oakville, has been charged with three counts each of luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child, and two counts each of possession of child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, and making child pornography. He also faces three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Gould was arrested on Wednesday after police received several complaints from parents in multiple jurisdictions about their children communicating with a male online. The conversations took place on various online chat platforms and were often about hockey.

The male used several names including “mikhockey123”, “mikhockey1234” and “Jared G”.

Anyone who may have any additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Crystal Kelly at 905-465-8965 or Det. Todd Martin 905-465-8983.

Halton Regional Police Service is reminding parents of the importance of monitoring your child’s online social media presence, and having a conversation with them about internet safety and the disclosure of personal information.