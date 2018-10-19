Oakville incumbent mayor facing criticism ahead of the municipal election

Municipal Elections are coming up on Monday and in some municipalities the races are getting heated.

In Oakville, incumbent mayor Rob Burton is facing criticism for a letter of support he wrote for a councillor who was facing criminal charges earlier this year.

Roger Lapworth in 2010 he served on Oakville Town Council. This past spring he resigned for what he said were family reasons, but court documents show that Lapworth pleaded guilty to criminal harassment and was granted a conditional discharge.

He was accused of cutting the brake line in his wife’s car during a difficult separation, but that charge was not proven.

In February, the victim saw a photo posted by another councillor at an event to raise money for abused women and was upset that Lapworth was there. She forwarded court documents to councillors.

Mayor Rob Burton had written a letter of support to Lapworth which was used during his sentencing hearing.

“I regret that letter but I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Julia Hanna is running to replace Burton as mayor. She’s operated restaurants in Oakville for 26 years and has served as Chair of the Chamber of Commerce.

Burton says the main issue at the doorsteps is saving Glen Abbey Golf Course. A town bid to keep a developer from turning the property into high-density housing is before the courts.

Hanna says she’d like to see the golf course turned into a Central Park.

“We have to have an idea if the court case is dead, there is nothing if the court case loses.”

Downtown Oakville is also an election issue, it seems busy on a Thursday afternoon but some candidates say businesses need more support. They also say there’s not enough parking for all the customers who do come down.

Residents are also concerned about traffic, construction, and taxes.

John McLaughlin is also running for mayor of Oakville.