Oakville Fortune Telling Scammer arrested in Alberta

Category: Halton, Local
A woman operating a fortune telling business out of Oakville has been arrested in Alberta.

It’s alleged that 23 year-old Cynthia Burt, who operated under the alias Jasmine Burt defrauded her victim of approximately $200 000.

Burt who advertised online as “Psychic Jasmine” and sometimes operated out of a storefront on Lakeshore Rd., was taken into custody by Halton police on June 14  in Edmonton, Alberta.

Edmonton police also had reports of Burt defrauding victims in that area and will be charged in Alberta as well.

Burt has been charged with one count of fraud over $5000 and one count of harassing phone calls. She is scheduled to appear in court on July 23.

Detectives believe there may be more victims, anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst Taylor Meyer at 905-825-4777 ext. 8765.

 



