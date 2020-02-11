Nuts ‘N More brand Peanut Spread (Plain) recalled over Listeria

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling Nuts ‘N More brand Peanut Spread (Plain) from shelves across Canada due to possible Listeria Species contamination. The agency says 454 g packages of Nuts “N More brand peanut spread (Plain) dated til 03/04/2021 is being removed from the Marketplace. The product UPC code numbers are 6 09132 00242 7. The recall was triggered by a recall in another country. According to the food inspection agency, you should not consume. If you think you are ill from consuming Nuts ‘N More brand Peanut Spread call your doctor. Food contaminated with Listeria species may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. On the agency’s website, symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are, particularly at risk.