Nova Scotia man, 25, charged in death of Ontario woman

Ontario Provincial Police says a Nova Scotia man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman from eastern Ontario.

Emilie Maheu, 26, was last seen leaving her work in Alexandria, Ont. last Thursday afternoon.

She was found dead two days later in nearby South Glangarry Township.

Police say 25-year-old Brandon Smeltzer, of Bayside, N.S., was arrested in New Brunswick on Tuesday. He will be transported back to Ontario where he is scheduled to appear in a Cornwall courtroom.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.