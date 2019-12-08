North Pole Expo in Hamilton

For many Christmas shopping still needs to be done, so we asked some kids at a local event what they wanted for Christmas and there was a familiar theme.

It seems like “Toy Story” is still the popular toy, 24 years after it’s the first release.

We talked to these kids at the “North Pole Expo” which hosted over 100 local vendors for Christmas shopping.

The goal of the event was to raise food for the Good Shepherd youth shelter.

Organizers say they were on pace to surpass last year’s total of 1000 pounds.