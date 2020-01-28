Norfolk OPP seeking video voyeur

Police in Norfolk County are searching for a suspect after an alarming incident in Port Dover. OPP say a woman was changing in her bedroom when she noticed a blue flashing light outside her window. Looking more closely, she observed a drone hovering outside with a recording device attached to the bottom. Opening the window, she then witnessed a man with the drone’s remote standing near the edge of her property. She yelled at him and he walked away and was last seen on Prospect Street. He’s described as 60 to 70 years old with white hair. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt that covered his head. If you know his identity or can help with the investigation, contact Norfolk County OPP or Crimestoppers.