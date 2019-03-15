Nobel Peace Prize winner in Hamilton

The winner of the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize is in Hamilton today, to speak about women, peace and security.

Leyma Gbowee is a Liberian peace activist. She’s best known for leading a women’s non-violent peace movement, which played a pivotal role in ending Liberia’s 14-year civil war.

She was invited to speak by the group, Empowerment Squared.

Gbowee will be delivering the 18th annual Mahatma Gandhi lecture on non-violence at McMaster University tonight.