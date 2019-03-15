;
2017 BEA Winners
Nobel Peace Prize winner in Hamilton

The winner of the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize is in Hamilton today, to speak about women, peace and security.

Leyma Gbowee is a Liberian peace activist. She’s best known for leading a women’s non-violent peace movement, which played a pivotal role in ending Liberia’s 14-year civil war.

She was invited to speak by the group, Empowerment Squared.

Gbowee will be delivering the 18th annual Mahatma Gandhi lecture on non-violence at McMaster University tonight.



