No school today for ten Ontario boards of education

It’s another day of job action for many of Ontario‘s high school teachers.The union representing the teachers is holding another one-day strike — the third in as many weeks — to try and ramp up pressure on the government during tough contract talks. Today’s strike will affect 10 boards across the province, closing high schools in areas including Burlington, Oakville and Waterloo.

The union says it is pressing the government to reverse increases to class size and mandatory e-learning requirements, but the overnment says compensation is the main issue. A government-appointed mediator has called off bargaining talks until the new year, saying the two sides are too far apart.