No obstetrical care on weekends at West Lincoln Memorial hospital due to nation wide shortage of OR nurses

Obstetrical care at Grimsby’s West Lincoln Memorial hospital will be redirected to other hospitals on weekends only due to a nation-wide shortage of operating room nurses.

Hamilton Health Sciences says it’s a safety measure in case a caesarean section or other post-birth surgery is required.

HHS says women who go into labour between 3 pm Friday to 7 am Monday can deliver at McMaster University medical centre or a hospital of their choice in the region.

Efforts are currently underway to fill vacant operating room nurse positions and HHS is offering up to a $30 000 signing bonus for out-of-province nurses.

Service will resume at WLMH once they are able to cover the on-call shifts.

All other services at the hospital will continue as usual including the 24-7 emergency department.