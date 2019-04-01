;
No more yard waste allowed in Hamilton green bins

Residents in Hamilton can no longer put leaf and yard waste, including grass clippings in green bins.

The new rules regarding yard waste went into effect April 1, 2019.

The city of Hamilton made the changes in an effort to combat odour issues at the Central Composting facility.

The plant was shut down in June 2018 after residents submitted numerous complaints about the smell.

Green bins can now only be used for food scraps and soiled paper products like napkins and pizza boxes.

All yard waste should be placed in a brown paper yard waste bag or an open top rigid reusable container marked with a free yard waste sticker. The city says yard waste stickers cannot be placed on green bins or blue boxes.

The stickers can be picked up at any municipal service centre of recreation centre.

The city encourages residents to leave their grass clippings on their lawns to reduce the amount of grass being picked up at the curb, and provide food and nutrients to worms and grass.



