2017 BEA Winners
No injuries reported after van bursts into flames in Hamilton

Hamilton Fire says no one was hurt after a fiberglass work van burst into flames late Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot at 1245 Upper James St. around 8:23 p.m.

Deputy Fire Chief John Verbeek says the driver was travelling along Upper James St. when he noticed smoke coming from the back corner of his truck. The man pulled into the parking lot before the vehicle caught fire.

CHCH News viewer Kent Foster captured video of the van fully engulfed in flames and large plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and remained on scene for just over an hour.

The cause of the fire was undetermined and the damages estimate is unknown.



