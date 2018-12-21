No injuries in house fire in central Hamilton

No one was injured in a house fire in Hamilton’s Gibson neighbourhood Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house on Stirton St., near Barton St. E and Birch Ave., around 10:30 a.m.

The first crews at the scene reported heavy smoke in the area and found a fire on the first floor of the home.

The fire was upgraded to a multiple alarms because of the close proximity of homes on either side. Extra fire units were sent.

It spread to the upper floors of the home but crews got it under control within about 30 minutes.

Crews stayed on scene dousing hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was at the home at the time.

Damage is estimated at $150,000.