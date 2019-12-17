No HSR service if deal isn’t reached between city and union by Thursday

The City of Hamilton is warning Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) riders there will be no transit services if a strike goes ahead Thursday.

The Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) Local 107 represents over 700 HSR workers including 450 bus operators. The union has been working with the city since February to reach a contract settlement.

On Dec. 2, Ontario’s minister of labour released a “no-board” notice, which means the parties will be in a legal strike/lockout position at 12:01 am on Dec. 19.

The city and the ATU are set to head back to the bargaining table on Wednesday.

Both sides say they remain hopeful a deal can be reached ahead of the strike deadline.

In an update on their website, the ATU alerted members that despite remaining optimistic they will be posting a picket roster should the parties not be successful in reaching a tentative agreement.

“Once again no immediate action will start until directed by your Executive team and this is simply good planning. We ask for your continued support and that you perform your duties in a professional manner that represents the highest ATU standards,” said the union.

The city issued a news release Tuesday warning riders to look for alternative transportation options such as carpooling with neighbours or co-workers, walking, cycling, or working from home in the event of a labour dispute.

The city says details about service impacts would be communicated extensively before a potential labour disruption occured.