‘No foul play’ suspected in deaths of 2 people found in Simcoe home

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is still trying to determine the causes of death of two people who were found inside a Simcoe home last week.

Officers were called to a home on Woodhouse St. around 11 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Police discovered the bodies of a man and woman inside the home.

The OPP Forensic Identification Unit was called in to help with the investigation.

A post-mortem was completed on Thursday and the preliminary results suggest that “no foul play is suspected.”

Police say investigators will be reviewing the toxicology results when they become available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact OPP.