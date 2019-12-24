No Christmas services at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

For the first time in more than 200 years, not since the French Revolution in fact, will there be no Christmas services at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. The historic church suffered extensive damage in a fire in April of 2019. The inferno was watched on live television around the world and it’s expected to be years before repairs will be completed. Instead this year, Christmas services will be held at Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois church, once used for French royalty.
