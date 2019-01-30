No charges laid after toddler fatally struck by father’s pickup truck

The Ontario Provincial Police says no charges will be laid against a Brant County man who struck and killed his two-year-old daughter with his pickup truck on Christmas Day.

Foster Butler died in hospital on Jan. 1 as a result of injuries she suffered after she was run over in her family’s driveway in Brant County.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jason Butler was behind the wheel and posted details about the tragic incident on a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend.

Butler said he was attempting to move his truck to allow more room for Foster to get inside the vehicle when the incident happened.

OPP says they conducted several interviews and have determined no charges will be laid.

