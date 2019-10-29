No charges laid after threat made towards Hamilton elementary school

No charges will be laid after a threat was made towards an elementary school in Hamilton.

Hamilton police launched an investigation into a threat that was allegedly made by a student after school hours in a park.

Police say the child was with other kids and threatened to harm students at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Elementary School.

In a Twitter post, the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board said police determined there was no merit to the threat.

“A student of the school has been identified and the matter will be addressed by school officials. No charges are being laid. The safety of students and staff was not affected,” reads the post.

Police did attend the school Tuesday morning to address any concerns.