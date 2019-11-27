Nine Tiger-Cats named CFL all-stars

Brandon Banks, Bralon Addison, Chris Van Zeyl, Dylan Wynn, Simoni Lawrence, Richard Leonard and Frankie Williams have all been named 2019 CFL All-Stars.

Wide receiver Brandon Banks also won this years most outstanding player, Chris Van Zeyl won most outstanding lineman and Frankie Williams won top special teams player in the CFL awards.

The nine All-Star nods for the Tiger-Cats equaled a franchise record set in 1964.

CFL All-Stars are selected by Football Reporters of Canada and the league’s head coaches. 49 voters selected the 27 All-Stars this season.