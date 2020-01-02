VIDEO: Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died three years after he was found liable for her death. He was 30 years old. Gordon’s attorney, Joe Habachy, confirmed his death to CNN but did not provide details on the cause.
Home News World News Nick Gordon, ex-boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, dies at age 30
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Local Weather
Hamilton
broken clouds
3.1 ° C
5 °
1 °
74 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Thu
5 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
-0 °
Sun
-1 °
Mon
-0 °
Local News
Hamilton students reconnect to open 20-year-old time capsules
VIDEO: Twenty years ago, a class at Hamilton’s St. Luke’s Elementary School buried letters in a time capsule. On Wednesday, the students and their...