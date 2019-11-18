Niagara’s Festival of Lights begins

For 37 years, visitors to Niagara Falls have had the opportunity to appreciate its natural beauty in an innovative way. The Niagara Falls Festival of Lights is now underway for a new season. Light art exhibits and interactive displays stretch eight kilometres from Queen Victoria Park to the Dufferin Islands. Since 1982, Ontario Power Generation has put on what is now described as North America’s largest Illumination Festival which attracts close to two-million visitors annually. It will run until January 12th, 2020.