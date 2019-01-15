Niagara region’s first murder victim of 2019 identified

Niagara Regional Police have identified the man killed in the region’s first homicide of 2019.

A 53-year-old man was found in distress at a home near Collier St. and Westchester Ave. in St. Catharines the morning of Jan. 5.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

That same day, 28-year-old Alexander Windsor from Welland was charged with second-degree murder.

Officers identified a second suspect the next day.

30-year-old Adam Gretzinger of Niagara Falls also faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Police have now identified the victim as Richard Norman Williamson, 53, of St. Catharines.

Officials still haven’t released details on his cause of death or possible motives for his murder.