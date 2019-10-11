Niagara Regional police warning the public about callers claiming to be officers

Niagara Regional police service (NRPS) is warning the public about scam phone calls after receiving reports of phone calls claiming to be NRPS officers.

The scam phone calls claim the person has committed a crime and there is a warrant for their arrest. They are then asked their personal banking information and social insurance number to pay a fine instead of being arrested. Caller ID also displays a local Niagara telephone number or a NRPS number.

NRPS officers will not call you and ask for banking information and would never negotiate payments for fines over the phone. They also do no accept etransfers or wire payments for any fees or services.

If you think you have been a victim of a scam and suffered financial loss call NRPS to report: (905-688-4111).