Niagara Regional Police are looking for the cause of a fatal crash in West Lincoln

Police say two men were riding an ATV on Range road 1 near south Grimsby road 10 when the collision with a pickup truck. Police have provided no details as to what may have caused the crash, or the age and identity of the man killed.

The crash happened on a gravel back country road neighbors say about 10 to 15 cars pass by on an average. There is a bend in the road, where the collision happened that residents say is dangerous.

No charges have been laid, police say the Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the cause.