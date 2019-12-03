Niagara police to conduct training exercises involving explosives

Fort Erie residents are being warned they will likely hear and see some police activity over the next few days.

The Niagara Regional Police Service Explosive Disposal Unit will be conducting training at the Ridgemount Quarry in the area of Ridgemount Rd. and Bowen Rd. on Dec. 4 and 5.

The training is being done in conjunction with the Canadian Explosives Research Lab (CERL) from Ottawa.

Police say residents in the area will see an increased police presence, hear the sound of explosions, and smell smoke between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Members of the public are being asked to stay away from the training sites for their safety and the safety of the officers involved.

There will also be signage in the area warning residents of the activity.