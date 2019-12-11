Niagara police seize over $600 000 worth of drugs

Niagara Regional police have seized approximately $685 000 worth of drugs after executing search warrants in Niagara.

On December 10, Niagara detectives along with the task unit and the guns and gang unit seized fentanyl, crystal meth and cocaine, along with over $20 000 in cash from two residences. One in the area of White Oak Ave. and Mann St. in Niagara Falls and the other in the area of Wilkerson St. and Second St. in Thorold.

26-year-old Michael Bennett, 23-year-old Lucas Jamed both from Mississauga, 25-year-old Marlon Austin Junior from Toronto, and 25-year-old Dylan Griggs and 18-year-old Taylor Brennan both from Wasaga Beach face numerous drug related charges.

A bail hearing was scheduled for today.