Niagara police seize 1,000 marijuana plants from illegal grow op

(Stock image)

Niagara police have seized over $1 million worth of marijuana plants at an illegal grow up the region.

Police received a number of complaints from residents in the town of Virgil about a suspected marijuana grow op at the corner of Concession 4 and Niagara Stone Rd.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant at the facility and arrested a man who was tending to the plants.

Officers seized 1,031 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of over a million dollars.

The male who was arrested has been released with no pending charges.

The investigation is continuing and police may proceed with charges in the near future.