2017 BEA Winners
Niagara police seek witnesses in Niagara Falls death

Niagara Regional Police Service is asking for witnesses to come forward after a man was found dead inside a truck in Niagara Falls.

Police were alerted to a transport truck that was blocking the intersection of Lundy’s Lane and Montrose Rd. around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 1.

When officers arrived, a male driver was found inside the truck. He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators with the Collision Reconstruction Unit are appealing for any witnesses to contact 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.



