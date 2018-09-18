Niagara police search for missing woman

Niagara police are searching for a 29-year-old woman who has been missing for several months.

Danielle “Danny” Chambers last had contact with her family roughly six months ago. Police say she is usually active on social media but has not logged onto her accounts recently.

Investigators believe she may be in the Toronto area with a male companion. She is described as white, five-foot-seven, 154 lbs, with black hair and a thin build.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 905-688-4111, ext. 9989.