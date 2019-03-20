Niagara police search for potential witness after cash stolen from senior

Niagara police are searching for a man they believe may have important information after a senior was robbed in Welland.

Police say “a sum of cash” was stolen from a senior around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Jerry’s Place Variety on Southworth St.

Investigators have released an image of a man they say is a potential witness and are hoping the public can help identify him.

“Police would like to speak to the male party in hopes of advancing the investigation,” said Niagara police in a news release.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact PC Al Rivet at 905-688-4111, ext. 3300