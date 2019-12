Niagara police are thanking the public after a missing 80-year-old woman was found safe.

Patty Orlita, of St. Catharines, was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday in the area of Queenston St. and Bunting Rd.

Police issued a news release stating they were concerned about the senior’s welfare.

Around 12:45 p.m., police said on Twitter that the missing woman had been found safe.

