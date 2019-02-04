Niagara police search for missing 89-year-old man

Niagara Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 89-year-old man from Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Egon Epp left his home in the area of Chalotte St. and James St. around 8:30 a.m. Monday. He was supposed to be heading to the post office on Queen St. but never arrived.

He was last seen walking northbound near Charlotte St. and John St. East.

Epp is described as five-foot-six, clean shaven, with a slender build and blondish-grey hair. He walks with a cane and was wearing a dark brown jacket, a brimmed hat, brown pants and beige suede shoes.

Epp’s family and police are concerned for his welfare because of the current weather and his ongoing medical conditions.

Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for Epp as he may be on foot in the “Old Town” area of Niagara-on-the-Lake.