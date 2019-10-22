Update: Missing Thorold man found deceased

Update: Niagara police say the missing 83-year-old man from Thorold has been located, deceased. Police say no foul play is suspected but did not release any further details.

Police say Gurmel Gill, of Thorold, was last seen in the area of Autumn Ave. and Homestead Way around 7 a.m. They say the missing man does not speak English well and investigators are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being five-foot-seven, with a skinny build, black and grey hair tied back and a thick white beard. Gill was last seen wearing a black hat, beige winter coat, pajamas, and black Adidas slippers.

Police believe he may be on foot and does not know the area.

Anyone with information on Gill’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.