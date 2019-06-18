Niagara police search for missing 81-year-old woman

Niagara Regional Police Service is searching for an 81-year-old woman who was reported missing in Niagara Falls.

Constintina Mussari was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Ferry St. and Main St.

Police are concerned about the senior’s welfare and are seeking the public’s help in locating her.

She is believed to be on foot in the area of Lundy’s Lane and Drummond St.

Mussari was wearing a black, short-sleeved nightgown with white flowers.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 905-688-4111, dial option 4, badge number 2206.