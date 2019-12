Niagara police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 52-year-old man.

Colin McWhirter was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Dorchester Rd. and Dunn St.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing and believe he may still be in the Niagara Falls area.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, select option 4, and dial ext. 4338.