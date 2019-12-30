Niagara police search for missing 20-year-old woman

Niagara police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Tiffani Huskins was last seen around 1 a.m. on Dec. 27 in the area of Bailey St. and Pelham Rd. in St. Catharines.

Police and Huskins’ family are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being under five-feet tall, 120 lbs, with highlighted shoulder-length brown hair.

Huskins was wearing black pants, a red shirt, and a burgundy and white coat when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 9451.

