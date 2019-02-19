Niagara police search for missing 19-year-old man

Niagara Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man.

Rory Stuart, of Fort Erie, was last seen in the early morning hours of Feb. 16 in the area of Ridge Rd. North and the Friendship Trail in Fort Erie.

Police and Stuart’s family have concerns for the teen’s welfare.

He is described as being roughly five-foot-ten, 150 lbs, with a slender build, shoulder-length wavy hair and a beard. He was wearing a light blue and navy blue hooded shirt. Police say Stuart is likely on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111.