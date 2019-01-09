Niagara police search for man who hit officer with his car

The search continues for a man wanted by Niagara Regional Police for hitting an officer and a police cruiser with his car.

The incident happened in a Niagara Falls parking lot last Wednesday.

An officer tried to stop a vehicle in the lot and parked his cruiser behind it.

After a conversation with the officer, the driver suddenly backed up, hitting both the officer and the cruiser.

The police officer was not injured. The cruiser sustained about $5,000 worth of damage.

The vehicle was eventually found near Niagara on the Lake but the driver remains at large.

Kenneth William Hunter, 25, is wanted on a number of charges including assault with a weapon and fail to stop for police.

Police say they believe he is being provided with help and a place to stay.

They say anyone helping Hunter could possibly face charges and should encourage him to contact a lawyer.