Niagara police search for man after officer hit by vehicle, driver flees

A 25-year-old man is wanted by police after allegedly hitting an officer with his vehicle and fleeing the scene in Niagara Falls.

Police say an officer stopped a black, 2007 Pontiac Vibe in a parking lot near Drummond Rd. and Lundy’s Lane Wednesday afternoon.

After a brief conversation, the driver suddenly reversed his vehicle and struck the officer. The driver then rammed into the cop’s cruiser in an effort to clear a path.

The Pontiac fled east on Lundy’s Lane and then northbound onto Stanley St. Other officers gave chase but quickly called it off when the suspect’s dangerous driving became a concern for public safety.

The vehicle was seen driving in the area of Stanley St. and Valley Way in Niagara Falls with damage to the rear side.

It was later found abandoned in Niagara-on-the-Lake but the driver could not be located.

The police officer was not physically hurt in the incident but damage to his cruiser is estimated at $5,000.

Officers are looking for Kenneth William Hunter, of no fixed address. Police say he has numerous ties to Niagara Falls.

He is described as five-foot-four, 160 lbs, with a medium build, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Hunter is wanted for several charges including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, fail to stop at scene of accident, and operation while prohibited.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or spots him is asked to contact 9-1-1.