;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Niagara police search for man accused of ‘indecent act’

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: crime, indecent act, niagara regional police service, police, st catharines

Niagara Regional Police Service is looking to identify a man accused of an “indecent act” in St. Catharines.

The incident happened at a store in the area of Lakeshore Rd. and Lake St. at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Police say a man walked into the business while “engaged in an indecent act.”

The man left the store when he realized his photo had been taken.

Police describe the suspect as 25 to 30 years old, roughly six-feet tall, and between 180 to 200 lbs. He was wearing a black zip up fleece sweater, grey pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, ext. 7581.



LATEST STORIES

Niagara police search for man accused of ‘indecent act’

Milwaukee bus driver rescues baby found on street alone

Autoworkers to protest outside GM investors meeting in Windsor

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php