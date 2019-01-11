Niagara police search for man accused of ‘indecent act’

Niagara Regional Police Service is looking to identify a man accused of an “indecent act” in St. Catharines.

The incident happened at a store in the area of Lakeshore Rd. and Lake St. at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Police say a man walked into the business while “engaged in an indecent act.”

The man left the store when he realized his photo had been taken.

Police describe the suspect as 25 to 30 years old, roughly six-feet tall, and between 180 to 200 lbs. He was wearing a black zip up fleece sweater, grey pants and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, ext. 7581.