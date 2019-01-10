;
Niagara police search for armed robbery suspects

Category: Niagara
Tags: crime, niagara regional police service, robbery, st catharines

Niagara police are investigating an armed robbery at a “cash and services” business in St. Catharines.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Geneva St. and Carlton Rd.

Police say two men, one armed with a firearm, entered the business and demanded cash from two employees.

The staff members handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the suspects fled the store.

A police canine unit was brought in to search the area but could not locate the thieves.

The first suspect is described as black, five-foot-ten, with a medium build and was wearing a light coloured jacket, a dark coloured striped hooded sweathshirt, dark coloured pants with a white stripe down the side and white gloves.

The other male was roughly six-feet tall, with a medium build and was wearing a dark coloured coat, a blue hooded sweathshirt and dark coloured pants.

Anyone with information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact investigators at 905 688-4111, ext. 9628.



